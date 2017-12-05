Crash Scatters Bales of Cotton All Over NTX Interstate

Watch the incident live in the above video player from a Texas Department of Transportation camera.



There are dozens of bales of cotton scattered along part of a major North Texas interstate.



A truck that was carrying the cotton was involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 20 at Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie Tuesday, according to Grand Prairie fire officials.

It happened at about 7 a.m.



It appears the right two lanes are blocked. Expect traffic delays in the area until crews can clean up the mess.



Eastbound Traffic can use West Camp Wisdom Road as a detour around this wreck.

