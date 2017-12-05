Crash Scatters Bales of Cotton All Over NTX Interstate

Watch the incident live in the above video player from a Texas Department of Transportation camera.
There are dozens of bales of cotton scattered along part of a major North Texas interstate.
A truck that was carrying the cotton was involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 20 at Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie Tuesday, according to Grand Prairie fire officials.
It happened at about 7 a.m.
It appears the right two lanes are blocked. Expect traffic delays in the area until crews can clean up the mess.
Eastbound Traffic can use West Camp Wisdom Road as a detour around this wreck.
Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago