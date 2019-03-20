The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Lewisville are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. between the Lake Lewisville Bridge and Garden Ridge Boulevard.

The cause of the crash and conditions of those involved are not known.

Drivers are warned of extensive delays and are encouraged to avoid the area. As of 11 a.m., traffic maps show the delays extending north into Denton.

It is not clear when the lanes would reopen to traffic.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.