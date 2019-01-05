Cowboy Fans Out Early Tailgating Ahead of Playoff Game

Dallas Cowboy fans were out early tailgating ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s the playoff game. You need to get here early,” said LaPaul Hunt, a Cowboy fan.

Alejandro Saracay and his crew were out at midnight getting their tailgate set up.

“It’s first come first serve… so anybody can come over here, and we wanted to make sure we got our spot,” said Saracy, another Cowboy fan.

Saracay’s tailgate was complete with TVs, games, a bar, and loads of food.

“I am one of the biggest fans out here,” he said.

Many of the fans out tailgating were hopeful for a Cowboy win.

“Oh we’re going to win for sure… hands down,” said LaPaul.

“The cowboys are going to win. We are going to destroy the Seahawks,” said Saracay.

Some fans were even optimistic about a Superbowl win for the Cowboys.

“We are going to get a Super Bowl ring this year. We need another one!” said Steven Saucedo, a Cowboy fan.