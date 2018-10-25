Corinth Pair Arrested In Counterfeiting Operation: PD

Breanna Dickson and Bradley Burroughs were arrested Wednesday morning after a hotel clerk tipped police off to their counterfeit money making operation, according to police. (Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018)

Corinth Police officers said a hotel clerk's quick thinking led them to a counterfeiting operation.

The clerk was working at the Comfort Inn and Suites, located at 8111 I-35E near Lewisville Lake, when a man and a woman came to the front desk to break a $100.00 bill, according to court documents.

The clerk was able to determine the bill was fake and called police.

Corinth Police said they arrested Breanna Dickson and Bradley Burroughs on forgery charges, and the pair could be charged with more crimes later.

Police got a search warrant for their room, and found a laser printer inside used to make counterfeit money, along with more fake bills, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dickson and Burroughs are being held in the Denton County Jail.