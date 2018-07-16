Coppell Works to Battle Erosion Problems

The city of Coppell is working against Mother Nature trying to stop an erosion issue at Hunterwood Park.

The stream causing the issue is a tributary of Grapevine Creek and city officials are planning to begin a project to protect city park land and ultimately any nearby private property.

“We are catching it before it gets close to any homes,” Director of Public Works Kent Collins said. “It extends about a quarter mile about 1,200 feet downstream and we will be making improvements all along the stretch.”

The plan to battle the erosion is multifaceted including placing walls along the stream; anchored in the stream itself. Structures will also get added to stream to stabilize the flow of the creek; reducing the velocity of the creek for the future. Part of the plan is to shift the flow of the water; creating deposits on the bank to build it up.

“We are doing some live staking where we will use a chain link fence type material along the bank and we will use some live trees to hold that in place to protect areas that are stable to protect against future erosion,” Collins said.

The plan works to keep the natural flow and shape of the stream while still protecting property.

Once the bidding process for the project wraps, it should take four to six months to complete. The cost of the project is estimated between $600,000 to $700,000.