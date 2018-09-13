Coppell PD Looking for Woman Using Stolen Credit Card

The Coppell Police Department released surveillance photos of a woman suspected in the robbery of a motor vehicle and using stolen credit cards.

Coppell police received a report on June 26, 2018 of a burglary of a vehicle. Later that day, a woman used a stolen credit card from the victim at a grocery store in Lewisville to purchase gift cards, a cooler and ice. She also used the credit card at a car wash on Round Grove Road in Lewisville. She was seen in a red 2007-2009 Dodge Durango.

Police are asking if anyone has information related to these incidents or can identify the suspect or suspects to contact Coppell Crime Stoppers at 972-436-TIPS (8477).