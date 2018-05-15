Eric William, has been on Texas death row since December 2014.

A former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace lost an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, the high court declined an appeal from Eric Williams, condemned for the 2013 killing of Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland's wife Cynthia as part of a revenge plot that left three dead.

Williams has been charged but not tried for the deaths of Mike McLelland and prosecutor Mark Hasse. The McLellands were killed in their home east of Dallas in 2013. Hasse was fatally shot two months earlier outside the Kaufman County courthouse.

Williams' wife, Kim, pleaded guilty to her role in the slayings. She's serving 40 years in prison.

Williams' Attorneys Want New Trial, Says His "Brain is Broken"

The convicted killer in the Kaufman County DA murders was back in court with his lawyers Wednesday. Eric Williams' lawyers are now arguing for a new trial because they say his "brain is broken." (Published Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015)

Williams lost an appeal on his conviction and death sentence back in November.

His execution date has not been set.