Construction Worker Dies After Being Pulled From Hole

A construction worker who was pulled from 20-30 foot hole in Dallas has died. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out to a work site at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Sea Harbor Road after two men working in the hole passed out from sewer gases after the line they were working on ruptured. (Published 2 hours ago)

A construction worker who was pulled from 20-30 foot hole in Dallas has died.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out to a work site at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Sea Harbor Road after two men working in the hole passed out from sewer gases after the line they were working on ruptured.

The firefighters were able to pull the men out before the Urban Search and Rescue team arrived. Firefighters began to perform CPR on one of the workers, officials said. Both men were transported to the hospital along with another worker that was not in the hole.

The identity of the deceased worker has not been disclosed.

Fireworks Explosion Kills 24 in Mexico

An explosion at fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico, has killed at least 19 people and injured at least 40. (Published 41 minutes ago)



