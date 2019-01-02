Concern TEXRail Could Be Impacted By Shutdown - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Concern TEXRail Could Be Impacted By Shutdown

By Jack Highberger

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    The Office of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says there is “concern” that the TEXRail project slated to begin regular service on Saturday could experience delays because of the government shutdown.

    In question, are portions of the project that still need federal certification that may not be attainable during the shutdown.

    NBC 5 reached out to Trinity Metro, the transit agency in charge of building TEXRail but has so far received no comment in response to questions about the possible impact of the government shutdown on TEXRail.

