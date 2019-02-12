Concern Over Coyotes in Park Cities

Neighbors in the Park Cities say they've been seeing more coyotes in 2019 than at any other time in recent memory. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

Neighbors in the Park Cities say they've been seeing more coyotes in 2019 than at any other time in recent memory.

In Highland Park and University Park, police say they've fielded over 10 reports of coyote sightings and two attacks on pets since January 1.

"The moment I found him was one of the worst moments of my life and it will haunt me for the rest of my life," said Lindsay Ballotta, whose dog was killed by a coyote.

Ballotta's dog Nixon was drug from his yard and found dead in a nearby yard in January. A few weeks later, Highland Park resident Stacey Stoller says her cat Copper was killed by a pack of coyotes in her front yard.

‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

"People will say coyotes come in our area for food and that wasn't for food that was for sport," Stoller said.

Highland Park Police have set up a portal to report coyote sightings.

HPP say they are also working with Texas Parks and Wildlife, who has jurisdiction, to better understand coyote movements in the area.

Developing Bond Set for Parents in Child Abuse Case in Wise County

Both Ballotta and Stoller say they worry the increased coyote activity could pose a threat to not just pets but small children.

"I worry that they are not scared of humans and will they attack a toddler, a child playing in their own backyard," Stoller said.