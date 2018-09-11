Community-Inspired Murals Going Up Across Dallas

There is a grassroots effort to complete wall murals across Dallas with the help of the community.

Lee Madrid, director of the Dallas Mural Art Project, said there are four in the works. One of them in The Cedars off South Lamar, just a few blocks from Dallas Police Headquarters. It’s an area of town he wants to dress up with the people who call it home.

"Getting fresh ideas. What do you want to see on that wall that will reflect you and this community?" said Madrid. "We do that here by uniting everyone."

He is inviting people in and around Dallas to get together to make the area beautiful, while at the same time, learning about each other.

"Everyone that shows up can paint their polygon with the color that they choose," said Madrid. "Like having that interaction is a big deal. It's like showing your grandkids, 'Look! I painted that.'"

At Tuesday’s painting on South Lamar, dozens of people came to paint, collectively working towards the same goal. People like Jill Schlichenmaier.

"It's like positive graffiti and helping make the city become more beautiful," said Schlichenmaier. "Meeting strangers and doing it together."

Lee is also responsible for the Dallas Red Foundation’s AIDS Memorial mural in Cedar Springs. Each mural, independently sponsored.

The mural off South Lamar is sponsored by AARP. The nonprofit said their involvement in the project is to push the importance of community with an emphasis on contributions of women in society.

If you would like to help paint or donate supplies, upcoming community painting dates at 1902 S. Lamar Street are: