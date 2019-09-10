Man Strikes Cockrell Hill Police Officer on Head With a Pipe

An officer is injured after he was hit over the head with a pipe Tuesday night in Cockrell Hill, police say.

The officer was responding to an incident at a home in Cockrell Hill, police said. Paramedics were treating a man at the home and called police for backup.

Police said the man became upset when an officer arrived and ran inside the home. The officer knocked on the door, and the man reached outside and hit the officer over the head with a pipe.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was charged with assault to a public servant and taken to a mental health facility for evaluation.