Man Strikes Cockrell Hill Police Officer on Head With a Pipe - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Strikes Cockrell Hill Police Officer on Head With a Pipe

A Cockrell Hill police officer was hit over the head with a pipe Tuesday night

By Hannah Jones

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 8:50 PM | Updated at 9:15 PM CDT on Sep 10, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Strikes Cockrell Hill Police Officer on Head With a Pipe
    Texas Sky Ranger

    An officer is injured after he was hit over the head with a pipe Tuesday night in Cockrell Hill, police say. 

    The officer was responding to an incident at a home in Cockrell Hill, police said. Paramedics were treating a man at the home and called police for backup.

    Police said the man became upset when an officer arrived and ran inside the home. The officer knocked on the door, and the man reached outside and hit the officer over the head with a pipe.

    The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

    In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas

    [NATL]In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas
    Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

    The suspect was charged with assault to a public servant and taken to a mental health facility for evaluation.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices