After four days of testimony and arguments over fired Fort Worth police Joel Fitzgerald, Judge Gena Slaughter denied a temporary injunction that would've prevented city officials from hiring a permanent police chief to continue. This means the city can now hire a permanent chief.

Attorneys for the city of Fort Worth and fired police chief Joel Fitzgerald spent Thursday morning making their closing arguments before a Dallas judge over a temporary injunction.

The hearing began on Monday.

Fitzgerald's attorneys argued the injunction should remain in place while his wrongful termination lawsuit in pending.

"There is no adequate remedy at law for Dr. Fitzgerald, because he is a public figure. He's not like an IT employee who – if he doesn’t get reinstated – can get forward pay and move on. The only remedy available for him that’s going to restore his reputation is reinstatement," attorney Stephen Kennedy said. "I would submit to you, your honor – the city of Fort Worth right now exists in the age of foolishness and in the epic of incredulity. The people need hope. The people need Dr. Fitzgerald."

Fitzgerald claimed the firing was an act of retaliation and came after he began communicating with the FBI concerning compliance issues with the Criminal Justice Information Services system, or CJIS, a federally maintained computer network designed to share law enforcement information nationwide.

A meeting was set up with the FBI on May 20, the same day Fitzgerald was fired.

"They're sending a message to everybody at the city and believe me, the employees are hearing it loud and clear. If you say or do anything that we, Jay Chapa and David Cooke don’t like – your job is on the line and you’ll be out,” Kennedy said during closing arguments Thursday.

"That’s how the city of Fort Worth rules over its employees. Its our way or the highway."

However, the city maintained they lost confidence in Fitzgerald's leadership – pointing to a series of missteps before his termination. On the stand during the hearing, assistant city manager Jay Chapa brought up budgeting issues as an example.

The termination letter also cited an alleged dispute between Fitzgerald and Todd Harrison, president of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT). Fitzgerald allegedly confronted in a heated manner at a Washington event honoring fallen officers days before he was fired.

The encounter was characterized during the hearing as 'embarrassing' for the city of Fort Worth and the police department by Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association, who testified he witnessed the encounter.

Lynn Winter, assistant city attorney for Fort Worth, said had no knowledge of Fitzgerald’s intentions of meeting with the FBI.

"You heard testimony that city management didn’t know that the FBI was in the hallway of Bob Bolen when they were at City Hall at a regularly scheduled 1:30 meeting with Joel Fitzgerald They didn't look at his calendar to see if he had a meeting scheduled with the FBI. They didn’t know he was about to make a report about a violation of law." Winter said Thursday. "What plaintiff is really asking the court to do by seeking this temporary injunction is to control the city’s hiring practices."