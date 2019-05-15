Abuse Survivors Group 'Applauds' Catholic Diocese Raid

Survivors of clergy abuse voiced appreciation Wednesday after the Dallas Police Department executed search warrants on three Catholic Diocese of Dallas properties Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

When Monica Baez saw news of the police raid on the Catholic Diocese of Dallas she had a thought.

"Oh, another one," Baez said. "It's overwhelming."

Baez said she was a toddler in the 1970s when she first became a victim of clergy abuse. Her alleged abuser was not in Dallas, but part of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

"It was awful. He was a monster," Baez said. "I knew that it was something wrong because it was painful. He forced... it was child rape. I call it child rape. I call it was it is."

Baez said she was glad to see police outside three Diocese of Dallas properties Wednesday morning, where they executed search warrants looking for records of sexual abuse related to five priests.

"Because who's protecting the children? How can an institution tell on itself? They're not," Baez said. "It is unbelievable how it's still happening."

Baez said she thought similar raids should be conducted globally.

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) issued a statement Wednesday about the Dallas raid.