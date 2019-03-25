City of Dallas Truck Hits Cable, Homeowner Raises Concern

An Oak Cliff couple said they’re upset after a City of Dallas trash truck ripped a cable from their home Monday morning, offering little explanation or time-line for repairs.
Antonio and Jordan Tolefree caught the incident on their surveillance cameras and the City of Dallas later confirmed for NBC 5 it was their truck.
"It almost sounded like the roof, something had caved in or something, so immediately I ran out and looked outside," Antonio Tolefree said.
It remains unclear what the cable actually does, but both men said the driver and supervisor threw the cable in a vacant lot across the street. Now, they worry if other damage to cables attached to their home may have also occurred and said they’ve been given no time-line for repairs.
According to the City of Dallas, the sanitation department is coordinating with other utilities to make repairs and they plan to reach back out to the Tolefrees.
"I'm a little mortified because honestly I don't think this type of situation would have happened if we were in a little nicer neighborhood," Antonio said.