Church Members Volunteer at Food Bank

Members of Compass Church in North Richland Hills were allowed to skip regular services on Sunday and instead spend their time volunteering at the Children's Hunger Fund.



Members along with their families packed thousands of boxes of food for families in need.

"I think it's just a great opportunity for people to put their faith into action," said Campus Pastor Luke Davidson.

Church members were able to volunteer for one of two different shifts that were available.

The food that was packaged up will now be shipped to churches across North Texas. Church members will then pass out the food to families that need it.