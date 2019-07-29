Children Invited to Read to Shelter Dogs in Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Children Invited to Read to Shelter Dogs in Arlington

The Arlington event for kids from 4 to 12 years old runs until Wednesday, July 31

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 35 minutes ago

    Old Yeller, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Lassie are just a few classic books that told the story of "man's best friend."

    Now, children can read with a real-life pup in search of a "furever" home. From Monday until Wednesday, children are encouraged to share a book with a shelter pet at Arlington Animal Services.

    The "Kiddies Paws to Read" event includes two sessions at 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. Children will be grouped together and read to the animals for 20 minutes. Participants can bring their own books or use one provided by the shelter. The program is designed for kids from 4 to 12.

    Scholastic educational company says kids who read to animals are more likely to gain confidence in their abilities and find more motivation to read.

    The Arlington Animal Services shelter is located at 1000 S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard.

    Go here to learn more and to register.

