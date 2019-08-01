Infant Found Dead Inside Car, Garland Police Investigating - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Infant Found Dead Inside Car, Garland Police Investigating

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Garland police say they are investigating after finding a child dead inside a car at a car wash, Thursday, August 1, 2019.

    Garland police are investigating after a 9-month-old girl was found dead inside a car at a car wash.

    The girl was discovered by her father around 5:15 p.m. this afternoon in the 3300 block of Arapaho Road.

    Investigators said at this time, it's too early to determine how the girl died. Officers on scene said the girl was inside the car for an unknown amount of time.

    The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

    Detectives are currently interviewing the father as well as other witnesses.

    No charges have been filed at this time.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

