A child is safe after an attempted kidnapping overnight at an apartment complex in Far East Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened shortly after midnight Wednesday at the Vantage Points Apartments, located along the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway, near the Dallas Athletic Club.

According to police, a man grabbed the boy and tried to run away. The child broke free and back ran to his mother.

The boy was treated for minor injuries to his hand and wrist.

Initial reports indicated officers had spotted a man matching the suspect's description given by the child, but the man ran away before he could be detained.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.