Central Market Recalls Ground Meat Sold at Dallas Location

Central Market is recalling ground meat that was sold at one of it's Dallas locations due to concerns that metal pieces may be inside the meat.

Central Market said the meat was only sold on Sunday, May 13, at it's Preston Road and Royal Lane location.

The grocer said there is a possibility that metal pieces were inside the meat grinder.

So far there have not been any reports of injuries. Customers can return the meat for a full refund.

The recall includes beef, bison and pork meat that was sold ground or in burger patties. You can see the full list of recalled products below.

UPC/Item description

21714300000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK

21727800000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK

21711100000 CM GROUND CHUCK PATTIES

21846000000 GRND SIRLOIN PATTY 90% SS

21786800000 WAYGU SLIDER SS

21898100000 WAGYU GROUND CHUCK PATTY SS

21714200000 CM 96% LN FRSH GRND BEEF-SC

21728200000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 FS

21727900000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 SS

21955300000 CM COWBOY BURGER

21786000000 CM COWBOY BEEF SLIDERS SS

21970600000 JAL CHED ANGUS BURGER SS

21850700000 BACON CHEDDAR BEEF PATTY SS

21728300000 CM FRSH GRND PPRD SIRLON BRGR

21768900000 CM GROUND PORK

21786600000 BLUE CHEESE SLIDERS SS

21744500000 BEEF BLUE CHEESE PATTY

21709700000 FRESH GROUND BISON F/S

21711900000 FRESH GROUND VEAL SS



