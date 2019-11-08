Celina police are investigating after a Tootsie Roll that was given to a child while trick-or-treating on Halloween apparently had a sewing needle inside of it, police said.

The juvenile opened the Tootsie Roll on Wednesday and observed the needle before eating it, police said. The trick-or-treater is ok, police said.

He was trick-or-treating in the Carter Ranch neighborhood, police said.

A similar incident happened in Alabama on Nov. 1, police said.

Celina police encourage parents to carefully check their children's candy to make sure it's safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phillips at jphillips@celina-tx.gov.