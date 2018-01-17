The Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools is shedding new light on what led up to the abrupt closure of a popular uniform company.



Five-year-old Camryn Callaway has grown quite fond of her private school uniform. But if you ask her mother, Shalecia Callaway, it's caused nothing but headaches and chaos.

When she paid for the items in August, she said Parker School Uniforms informed her they were back ordered.

"Her entire grade level and others at the school ended up not getting their uniforms until three weeks into the school year," she explained.

Callaway said she didn't think she'd ever order from Parker School Uniforms again, until she heard about a sale.

"So I felt it would be good to buy her additional items for the next year," she said.

But two months later, she's still waiting for that order, and she's not alone.

The Diocese of Dallas told NBC 5 that parents at their schools had similar complaints, so some campuses had already moved to other uniform vendors. But a few of its schools were still using Parker at the time the company closed its stores.

They released a statement to NBC 5:

"For decades, the Diocese of Dallas had enjoyed a good relationship with Parker and is saddened to learn the company is no longer in business. We pray for all those who lost jobs and hope that Parker will do the right thing and refund parents for any outstanding orders."

Meanwhile, Callaway believes Parker owes her and other parents across North Texas an apology.

"Other than hearing the story on the news, I have no idea as to what's going on," she said.

The Fort Worth Diocese said a portion of their schools used Parker and they're working with parents to find alternatives.

We've reached out to parker school uniforms via phone and social media and we still haven't heard back.

We'll continue to investigate this situation and encourage parents and employees to reach out to us as we stay on top of this story.

