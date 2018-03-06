The next generation of trial lawyers may be at a high school in Carrollton. A team from Creekview High School won first place at the 39th annual Texas High School Mock Trial Competition last weekend. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

The next generation of lawyers may be at a high school in Carrollton.

Creekview High School at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD beat more than 25 other teams to win first place at the 39th annual Texas High School Mock Trial Competition last weekend. They argued a hypothetical civil court case written by local attorneys with the Dallas Bar Association.

A news release says judges and attorneys served as jurors and selected the teams that were best prepared and demonstrated exceptional presentation skills. Students portrayed prosecution and defense attorneys, as well as witnesses.

Creekview's winning performance earned the school a back-to-back championship and the fifth in the last six years. The Creekview team will now take that win into the national competition in May in Reno, Nevada.

The Dallas Bar Association has sponsored and coordinated the statewide program since its inception in the 1970s to teach high school students how the justice system works and how the law is applied in everyday life, and to expose them to critical thinking exercises and quick analysis through preparation and presentation.

In the 36-year history, the Texas High School Mock Trial Competition has had more than 120,000 participants and has awarded approximately $300,000 in scholarships at the local, regional and state levels.

