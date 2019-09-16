Look for a new car to hit the streets of Dallas soon. It’s not flashy or fast but its purpose is something good.

Local ride share startup Alto wanted to do something good for the kids at the Ashford Ride School of Dallas and came up with the idea of the Rise Car.

It wrapped up one of its vehicles in yellow and triangles, the color and logo of the school, then let the children decorate it in with their own art work.

The nonprofit Rise School provides early education to kids 6 months to 6 years, with or without special needs, in an inclusive environment.

The car will raise awareness of the school and a portion of every ride will be donated back to the Rise School and its mission to be place where special kids shine.