Car Crash Leaves Hole in Side of McKinney Home

A car caused serious damage to a McKinney home Saturday afternoon when it crashed into a wall, leaving a pile of bricks in its wake.

The vehicle, a black Cadillac, crashed into a house in the 7700 block of Caddo Cove, near the intersection of Sweetwater Cove and Three Rivers Lane, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

DPS officials said the driver of the Cadillac was taken to Medical City McKinney with unknown injuries, a backseat passenger was taken to the same hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and a front seat passenger was treated for minor injuries.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, officials said.

DPS officials said the Cadillac was traveling westbound on Sweetwater Cove when it drove across a sidewalk, crashed through a fence and struck the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.