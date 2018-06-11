Burleson Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting

By Charles Nichelson

Published 46 minutes ago

    Burleson Police are at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Elk Drive.

    An unidentified individual has been transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition. 

    Police say early indications lead them to believe this may have been a road rage shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing.

    The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

    [This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]

      

