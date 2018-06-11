Burleson Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting

Burleson Police are at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Elk Drive.

An unidentified individual has been transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

Police say early indications lead them to believe this may have been a road rage shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

[This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]