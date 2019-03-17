Builder's Reboot Ross Project Is a Vision to Spruce Up Old Dallas ISD Buildings - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Builder's Reboot Ross Project Is a Vision to Spruce Up Old Dallas ISD Buildings

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 46 minutes ago

    Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News
    Small metal buildings that once housed Dallas ISD offices on Ross Avenue in Dallas are being re-purposed by homebuilder Josh LeComte for use as retail space.

    Commuters rushing into downtown Dallas don't give a second glance to the hodgepodge of little beige buildings at Ross and Washington avenues. Those metal buildings once housed office space for Dallas Independent School District.

    They've been empty for about two years, since DISD decamped to new digs in North Dallas.

    Now a builder who's bought the property plans to recycle the buildings. Homebuilder Josh LeComte is pitching them to potential tenants looking for a new restaurant, retail or office location.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

