Buc-ee's Opens Its First Store Outside of Texas

The legendary Texas convenience store and travel center chain opened its first location outside the Lone Star State in Alabama on Monday. (Published 30 minutes ago)

First Bucees Outside of Texas Opens in Alabama

Buc-ee's has finally branched out of Texas.

The new store is located just off of Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, located in Baldwin County, between Mobile and Pensacola, Florida.

The new 50,000 square foot store has 124 fueling positions and all of the goodies Buc-ee's is known for: barbeque, beef jerky, homemade fudge and of course, Beaver Nuggets.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 35 convenience stores and travel centers in Texas and Alabama.

The company also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas.

The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers and 80 fountain dispensers.

Buc-ee's is based in Lake Jackson, also home to the company's first convenience store, which is still in operation.