Windows on the 17th floor of a downtown Fort Worth skyscraper shattered Tuesday morning, sending broken glass onto the street below, firefighters said. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

At least two windows on the 17th floor of a downtown Fort Worth skyscraper shattered Tuesday morning, sending broken glass and debris to the ground below, firefighters say.

Strong winds blew an unsecured window-washing scaffold cable into the side of the Wells Fargo Tower, a Fort Worth fire spokesman said. NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston said 35 mph winds were recorded in downtown Fort Worth at the time.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed at least two broken windows on the building's east side.

Developing Bond Set for Parents in Child Abuse Case in Wise County

Commerce Street and East 1st Street remain closed around the building when we checked at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon as the glass is replaced.

No injuries were reported.