Homeowner Snaps Photo of Four Bobcats On Fence

A Frisco resident snapped this photo of four bobcats hanging out in her backyard Wednesday morning. (Dec. 19, 2018)

Not one, or two, but what appears to be four bobcats were spotted at a home in Frisco Wednesday morning.

The homeowner shared this photo with NBC 5, showing the cats hanging out along her backyard fence. The woman said while they did not appear to be aggressive towards humans, they did leave her a gift -- a dead rabbit on her back porch.

Animal control officers came out and removed the rabbit.

The woman wanted to share the photos to alert Frisco residents and tell them to air on the side of caution if they see one of them.