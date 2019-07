The side of a Denton Police Department squad car Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a train in Denton Monday night, police said.

It happened about 7:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of Brinker Road.

The man was hospitalized with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police continue to investigate factors surrounding the crash.

The man's name has not been released.