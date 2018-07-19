Three women were shot inside a Fort Worth bank early Thursday morning in what appears to be an attempted bank robbery, police say. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Three shot, all women, all employees of the bank.

Police aren't sure if anything was taken after the shooting.

Unknown number of suspects; no descriptions yet available.

The women, all employees at the bank, were hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Chris Britt, with the Fort Worth Police Department, said preliminary information indicates at least two people entered the Veritex Bank on the 2400 block of Merrick Street at about 9:20 a.m.

Gunfire erupted and three bank employees were shot; other employees inside the bank were not injured.

Britt said police are not sure how many armed people entered the bank and it's not clear if they left with anything.



Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen someone running from the bank, or anything unusual, around the time of the robbery near the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Merrick Street.



Police are looking at security cameras to get a better idea of what took place inside the bank.

An accurate description of the shooters is not yet available.



Britt said the FBI is assisting the Fort Worth Police Department's Robbery Unit in the investigation. More information is expected to be released Thursday.

Check back and refresh this page for updates.