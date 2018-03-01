Approximately 2,800 homes will have planned gas outages for up to three weeks as Atmos Energy crews work to replace the gas line system in an area where a 12-year-old girl was killed in a gas explosion at her home. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

Approximately 2,800 Dallas homes will have planned gas outages for up to three weeks as Atmos Energy crews work to replace the gas line system in neighborhood where a 12-year-old girl was killed in a gas explosion at her home.

Atmos said Thursday excessive rains and runoff over the last few weeks caused underground pressure that pushed two rock formations upward, leading to leakages, according to Kevin Akers, senior vice president of safety and enterprise services for Atmos.

"That means with the extended rain that we have, the amount of rain and runoff and how that flows underground, causes ... those formations to expand up and puts pressure on our system, thus causing leakage," Akers said.



Photo credit: Atmos Energy In this image provided by ATMOS Energy, the locations of the Feb. 23, natural-gas related explosion (lot marked in yellow) and two homes destroyed by fire Feb. 21 and 22 (lots marked in green) are depicted. See a larger image here.

Aging inflexible pipes are being replaced with thick, high-grade plastic ones that offer flexibility when pressure is applied.

Studies over the years by the University of Texas at Arlington and other groups have shown rock formations of clay and other soils in the area expand when saturated. The expansion creates stress that can crack objects buried in the soil.

Atmos executives, who oversee a network that includes more than 3 million customers in eight states, said the events in Dallas are unprecedented.

"This is an experience we've never gone through," said John Paris, president, Mid-Tex Division.

In this NTSB photo, the failed service tee connection to 3524 Espanola Drive, is tagged with NTSB evidence tags in preparation for transport to the NTSB’s materials lab in Washington.



Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the county's top administrator, said Thursday that one line alone had more than two dozen leaks. In addition to the hundreds of homes, authorities evacuated an apartment complex, elementary school and fire station.

Atmos crews and fire department volunteers began going door-to-door at noon Thursday to talk with residents in the affected area and let them know their options. The neighborhood walk and the process of turning off the gas service was expected to last several hours, said Atmos Energy Spokeswoman Jennifer Altieri

Evacuations were ordered at nearly 50 additional homes early Thursday morning for the even house numbers on Snow White Drive, odd house numbers on Cinderella Lane and homes on Pinocchio Drive. The evacuations are bordered by Sleepy Lane to the north and Royal Lane to the south. For Cinderella Drive, the border is Northhaven Road to the north and Sleepy Lane to the south.

Map released by Atmos Energy shows the expanded safety survey area where crews will shut down gas lines as repairs are made. The area is outlined by Walnut Hill Lane to the north, Webb Chapel Road to the west, W. Northwest Highway to the south and Lakemont Drive to the east. (Published March 1, 2018)

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Residents are not required to leave their homes, but will be without gas service for an extended period of time -- and if gas fuels heaters or a stove, those items will not work.

Affected residents will be able to go to a hotel or to a family/friend if they plan to leave while repairs are being done, Altieri said. Atmos said they plan to compensate residents but didn’t disclose how much each residence will receive

"We will hold them accountable and make sure they live up to those promises," Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said.

Residents can call an Atmos number for questions at 972-964-4191 and check for alerts here.

Atmos Energy decided to replace the systems in the area after information provided by a geological expert showed that replacing the lines would be in the best interest, Atmos officials said.

"The system was operating normally [prior to the house explosion] and we are constantly monitoring the system," Akers said. "This is out of an abundance of caution."

Atmos plans to use 120 crews to replace every main and service line in the area, Paris said. All the repairs will be paid for by Atmos.



"We know we've inconvenienced customers, but we are committed to replacing the entire system," Paris said.

The issue with the gas system is limited to the area and does not affect other Atmos customers in Dallas, Atmos officials said.

Atmos officials, Jenkins and Broadnax all offered their condolences to the family of 12-year-old Linda Rogers who was killed in a gas leak explosion last week. They also commended first responders and police for their response.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the explosion of the home where Rogers lived in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive.

