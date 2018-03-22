Atmos Energy says work to replace natural gas lines in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood where a child was killed when a home exploded last month is nearing completion.

The company said Thursday less than 10 percent of the underground pipes still need to be replaced. So far they have replaced more than 152,000 feet of pipe in that one neighborhood.

Atmos said that customers who need repairs to piping inside their homes are now being connected with licensed plumbers to repair and test the gas lines at no cost, however this could take several days.

Also on Thursday, Atmos released a map showing the entire city of Dallas that details what type of pipe is delivering natural gas to various neighborhoods.

The company said, like other utility companies, their distribution system was constructed of many different materials. Atmos went on to say that all the materials they use are recognized as state-of-the-art and consistent with industry-approved standards at the time of installation.

The Dallas city map can be seen below.



Atmos is also urging customers that is they see an Atmos door tag on their home, please give them a call so they can test the pipes inside your home.

Once all the work is complete, Atmos said workers will remain in the neighborhood to fix alleys, sidewalks, roads and restore landscaping.

Residents of affected neighborhoods who need to contact Atmos Energy can call 972-964-4191.

