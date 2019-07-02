Atheist Banners in Downtown Fort Worth Cause Complaints

Banners with the message of “In No God We Trust,” hanging in downtown Fort Worth have prompted numerous complaints to the city, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Banners with the message of "In No God We Trust," hanging in downtown Fort Worth have prompted numerous complaints to the city. However, city officials say the banners follow protocol.

Mayor Betsy Price share the city's statement on Twitter.

The statement said, in part, that the "City of Fort Worth Banner Policy and Procedures allows a non/not-for-profit to place banners within the public right-of-way for the purpose of promoting the organization or special event held by the organization."

The bright yellow banners belong to the Metroplex Atheists, a non-profit organization. According to the group's Facebook page, they are "a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to informing our members and the public about the intellectual validity and the individual and social values of atheism."

The group's website says that the banners are part of a new initiative to "educate the public on the exclusionary and divisive nature of the current national motto, 'In God We Trust.'" The group supports efforts to change the nation's motto to "E. Pluribus Unum" which translated means, "Out Of Many, One."

"E. Pluribus Unum" became America's de facto motto when it first appeared on the Great Seal, which was approved by congress in 1782.

The city's statement also included that the event for which any banner may be hung, must be in Fort Worth and open to the public, or of common interest to the general community.

The banners are advertisement for an event that the Metroplex Atheists are holding. It is an educational seminar on July 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the IRIS room at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens located at 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas.