A North Texas school assistant principal laced up his running shoes and headed for the NFL Draft Experience at AT&T Stadium.

The Wisconsin native is on a mission combining two things he loves: the Green Bay Packers and helping a teacher in need.

Students lined the hallway at Coppell Middle School West clapping and cheering on as Bruce Hermans ran out of the building early Thursday morning.

Hermans made his way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Cosby Sex Assault Retrial: Guilty on All 3 Counts

Comedian Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault related to an encounter with a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, in his Cheltenham home. (Published 2 hours ago)

“I’m out of breath,” he said at the stadium. “Twenty miles.”

He wasn’t just there to hobnob with fellow NFL fans, preferably Packer Backers.

The Green Bay native is warming up for a marathon and a bigger, special challenge: Running for Allison.

Hermans is raising money for choir teacher Allison Hartzell.

The mother of two was recently diagnosed for a second time with tongue cancer and has lost much of her ability to sing and talk.

“We are a family and you do things for family and when you come up with an idea that you think will help the entire school rallied behind this,” he said.

The "Run4Allison" fundraiser will help pay for treatment and mounting medical bills for Hartzell and will go toward oral cancer research.

But it will also allow for some friendly competition.

“We just came with this idea of pitting Packers fans and Cowboys fans and whichever fan base raises more money, I’m going to run a marathon in Green Bay on May 20th and I’m going to wear the winning team’s jersey through Lambeau Field with that marathon,” he said.

Responds Local Couple Stuck With NYC Parking Ticket

Run4Allison is taking donations under two categories: PackersRun4Allison or CowboysRun4Allison.

For more information go here.

