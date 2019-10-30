A former McKinney ISD teacher is under arrest, charged with continuous abuse of a child.

Kirby Glynn Smith, 50, was arrested Tuesday is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

McKinney police said Smith was formerly a teacher at Dr. Jack Cockrill Middle School in McKinney, where a former student made an outcry about the alleged abuse.

According to McKinney police, Smith is currently the assistant principal at Van Alstyne Middle School.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

The Van Alstyne Independent School District said Wednesday that Smith has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on school property.

"It is with a saddened heart we acknowledge that the Van Alstyne ISD administration received a report from the McKinney Police Department that an employee was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a child," the district said in a statement. "Van Alstyne ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the Collin County investigation. The employee is on administrative leave and is not allowed on Van Alstyne ISD property."

The district went on to say their top priority is the safety and security of students and that due to the ongoing investigation they had no further statement on the matter.

McKinney police said at this time there are no other known victims. However, if you have any additional information, please contact McKinney Police Detectives at 972-547-2710.