Tip Leads to Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run Earlier this Week

A tip helped police make an arrest in a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this week.

18-year-old Coreaon Jackson was arrested at a motel in Mesquite for the death of 62-year-old Paul Rogers.

Rogers had been walking on the sidewalk near the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts Street on the north side when a 2006 Chevrolet Impala lost control and left the roadway, hitting him.

Rogers was transported to Medical City in Arlington where he was pronounced deceased.

Jackson is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center and has been charged with second degree felony accident involving death.