Grand Prairie Man Struck and Killed in Hit and Run

Grand Prairie Police are looking for a man involved in a hit and run that left a man dead.
Police say Paul Rogers was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts Street when a 2006 Chevrolet Impala lost control and left the roadway, striking the man.
Rogers was taken to Medical City - Arlington where he died.
Coreon Jackson, 18-years-old, is being sought by investigators in connection with the crash.
Crimes Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers 972-988-8477(TIPS) or www.GPCrimeStoppers.org