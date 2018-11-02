Grand Prairie Man Struck and Killed in Hit and Run - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Man Struck and Killed in Hit and Run

Published 2 hours ago

    Grand Prairie Police are looking for a man involved in a hit and run that left a man dead.

    Police say Paul Rogers was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts Street when a 2006 Chevrolet Impala lost control and left the roadway, striking the man.

    Rogers was taken to Medical City - Arlington where he died.

    Coreon Jackson, 18-years-old, is being sought by investigators in connection with the crash.

    Crimes Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

    Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers 972-988-8477(TIPS) or www.GPCrimeStoppers.org

