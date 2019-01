Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a DeSoto Popeye's Thursday night, police said.

It happened about 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Pleasant Run Road. The armed person entered the restaurant and left in a dark-colored SUV, which was being driven by another person, police said.

No injuries to the workers or customers were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeSoto Police Department at 469-658-3050.