Armed Robbery at Irving Tortilla Store - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Armed Robbery at Irving Tortilla Store

The robber forced the pregnant cashier to empty the register and fill a bag with cash

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Armed Robbery at Irving Tortilla Store

    An armed robbery took place Friday afternoon at the Tortilleria La Nueva Puntada on 1401 East Grauwyler Road in Irving.

    Surveillance video showed the robber enter the store and walk behind the counter with a weapon. The cashier then emptied the register and placed the money in a grocery bag.

    The cashier is five months pregnant, according to the store’s Facebook post.

    It is unknown how much money the robber took.

    Photos: Protest Signs Spotted at Chicago Rally Against ICE

    [NATL-CHI] Photos: Protest Signs Spotted at Chicago Rally Against ICE

    No one was hurt, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices