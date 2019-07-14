Armed Robbery at Irving Tortilla Store

An armed robbery took place Friday afternoon at the Tortilleria La Nueva Puntada on 1401 East Grauwyler Road in Irving.

Surveillance video showed the robber enter the store and walk behind the counter with a weapon. The cashier then emptied the register and placed the money in a grocery bag.

The cashier is five months pregnant, according to the store’s Facebook post.

It is unknown how much money the robber took.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.