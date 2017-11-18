Arlington Teen Injured in Crash One Week Ago Dies

The death of a young woman is raising questions and concerns in Arlington. Alexis Butler, 18, died Friday of injuries she sustained in a two car crash one week ago. Police say the driver who caused the crash admitted to looking down to perform a breath test on his court-ordered ignition interlock device seconds before the collision. (Published 2 hours ago)

Alexis Butler, 18 of Arlington, died Friday of injuries she sustained in a crash one week ago.

The two car crash happened in a residential area in the 2700 block of Redstone Drive in Arlington.

Police say the driver who caused the crash admitted to looking down to perform a breath test on his court-ordered ignition interlock device seconds before the collision.

Police say the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, but other charges are possible in this case.

Police say Butler had been backing her Camry out of a driveway when the 31-year-old driver of a pickup truck crashed into her passenger side.

During their investigation, police noticed there were no tire marks indicating the causing driver tried to stop before the collision.

Police say the driver told them he looked down for three or four seconds to perform a ‘retest’ of the interlock device while driving and did not see Butler’s car in time.

“Number one thing we’ll look at is tracking down the original court order to read exactly what it said,” said Lt. Chris Cook of the Arlington Police Department. “And more importantly for us as a police department, is to determine what the manufacturer recommendation is as far as the guidelines in how to operate this type of equipment. It’s very concerning to us, as a police department, that an individual may be operating some type of ignition equipment while they’re in a moving vehicle.”

The driver of the pickup has not been identified, as he is not charged at this point.

Charges are possible depending on what the investigation finds, including whether he was speeding.

The police department would then forward the case to the district attorney’s office to determine whether the case should go to a grand jury.

Butler’s family released the following statement to NBC 5:

“She was larger than life - everyone loved Lexxy -Her laugh, her smile, her bubbly personality. She touched so many people’s lives in just her short 18 years, more than most will touch in a lifetime. Her legacy will continue to live on through her final selfless act of organ and tissue donation, which she elected. She will continue to touch lives even in death. We know we’ll see Lexxy again in Heaven and she’ll be an angel watching over us.”

Arlington police say detectives are conducting a reconstruction of the crash scene and the event data recorder.