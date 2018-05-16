Arlington Teen Awarded $25,000 Taco Bell Scholarship

Arlington student, Heidi Estrada, wins a $25,000 scholarship from The Taco Bell Foundation, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Heidi Estrada, valedictorian of Sam Houston High School in Arlington, was awarded a $25,000 scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The 17-year-old will use the scholarship money to attend George Washington University to pursue her dream of alleviating economic barriers in developing countries through policy.

Estrada is the first in her family to go to college.

The Taco Bell Foundation awarded $3 million in Live Más Scholarships to 300 students across the country and 11 of them are from the DFW area.

They were selected from out of 8,000 young people that applied.

The scholarships range from $5,000 to $25,000 each.