The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Wednesday that Arlington, Texas will be the museum’s new location. The national search began in October 2018 with the goal of choosing a location that impacts the largest number of people possible.

Planned for construction near Arlington’s Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, the first national museum of its kind is expected to open to the public in 2024.

"Arlington, Texas is the optimal location to build America’s next national treasure - the National Medal of Honor Museum," said Joe Daniels, President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. "All of us at the Museum were simply overwhelmed with the enthusiasm, warmth and level of commitment of those involved, who have worked beyond expectation to have the Museum come to Texas.

The National Medal of Honor Museum hopes to draw personal connections to Medal of Honor recipients and the wars that they fought in. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest and most prestigious military honor. The honor has been awarded to more than 3,500 military service members since 1863.

The museum also plans to work with Congress to create a monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients.

"The National Medal of Honor Museum is the caretaker of a legacy defined by sacrifice," said Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski. "The service and patriotism of my fellow Medal of Honor recipients and those we served with should be told on a national stage."