Arlington Police Look for Man Who Tried to Kidnap 9-Year-Old

Arlington police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl headed home after school.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on the 5200 block of Glen Meadow Drive. According to investigators, the 9-year-old, who attends R F Patterson Elementary School in Kennedale had just been dropped off at her bus stop and was walking home when a man approached from behind, began to talk to her and then tried to grab her.

"She was scared and before she knew it he actually latches onto her and grabs her by the arms, she screams and scratches him on the arm, which was actually good in this case because we were able to get a DNA sample," Lt. Christopher Cook with the Arlington Police Department said.

The child was able to get away and is working with investigators on a sketch. Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The victim said she first saw the suspect in the area on Monday, according to Arlington police, but was not approached by him until Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the child was the only one dropped off at the bus stop and there are no witnesses.

"What is very concerning in this case is we have physical evidence present, someone grabbed this child," Cook said.