Arlington Police Release Video of Women After Purse Theft

The department is looking for the two females as they may be able to identify other suspects involved with the case.

Officials with Arlington Police Department are looking for two females after they were seen using a stolen check at a grocery store located in the 300 block of SW Plaza Shopping Center.

Prior to that incident, police received a report of a purse theft that occurred in the 2400 block of E. Pioneer Parkway.

The department is trying to identify the two women as they may be able to identify other suspects involved with the case.

The suspects have been known to wait for the victims to enter their vehicles. Then they sneak up alongside the passenger side of the car to grab the purse or items on the front seat.

According to police, the people responsible for these incidents are also targeting female shoppers in East Arlington.

If you recognize the women in the video above you are asked to call Detective Hugh Trinh at 817-459-5805 or email: hugh.trinh@arlingtontx.gov.