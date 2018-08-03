The grandfather of an Arlington toddler whose mother's boyfriend is accused of killing her says he is devastated and can't believe he will never see his grandbaby again. (Published Tuesday, July 8, 2014)

The mother of an 18-month-old girl beaten and stomped to death in 2014 has been found guilty of capital murder, KRLD reports.

Alexis Botello is the second person to be found guilty in violent death of her daughter, Tylea Moore.

A 2014 arrest warrant affidavit said Botello's boyfriend, Joshua Beard, then 20, beat the child to death "by hitting her with closed fists, open hands and stomping on her with his feet."

After the child died, the affidavit said the couple drove to Parker County and "found a bridge in a remote area. They dug a grave and buried Tylea.

Botello, who was 17 at the time, was initially charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and injury to a child -- the capital murder charge was added later.

Due to her age at the time her daughter died, Botello received an automatic life sentence that could include parole. Sentencing on her other charges will begin Friday afternoon.

In April of this year, Beard was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison and is eligible for parole in 2044. He is also serving 20 years for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

