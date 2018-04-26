Arlington Man Sentenced for Stomping Baby to Death - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Arlington Man Sentenced for Stomping Baby to Death

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Grandfather of Deceased Toddler Speaks Out

    The grandfather of an Arlington toddler whose mother's boyfriend is accused of killing her says he is devastated and can't believe he will never see his grandbaby again. (Published Tuesday, July 8, 2014)

    A man convicted of beating and stomping his girlfriend's baby daughter to death then burying her body has been sentenced to life in prison.

    A Tarrant County jury sentenced 24-year-old Joshua Beard of Arlington on Monday. Beard was convicted of murder on Saturday in the 2014 death of 18-month-old Tylea Moore.

    Prosecutors say Tylea died of blunt force trauma at the home Beard shared with the girl's mother, Alexis Botello. They say an angry Beard at one point threw the child onto a bed with such force that she bounced off and landed on the floor, where he stomped on her.

    Authorities say Tylea was buried underneath a rural bridge northwest of Fort Worth.

    Top News Photos: Kim Jong Un to Walk Across Korean Border

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

    Botello awaits trial on charges that include capital murder.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices