Arlington Firefighters Sue City, Chief, Alleging Retaliation

Arlington firefighters have sued the city and their fire chief, accusing them of retaliation and they're claiming that new cuts to staffing levels are putting citizens and firefighter lives at risk.

It all comes down to that contentious fight over starting a civil service commission for Arlington firefighters. Since voters approved the commission last May, the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association says they have had less manpower to do their jobs.

Fire Chief Don Crowson has said that the same number of firefighters will still respond to every call. But they have to tie up more fire trucks to get there because now they're running all three-man crews, instead of the national standard of four.

The civil service commission was designed to protect firefighters and remove any political bias from how the department does hiring, promotions and discipline.

"We were just looking for that level playing field that we were all going to be playing by the same rules at the same time," said David Crow, President of the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association.

But Crow says things have only gotten worse since then.

"They've taken action against the firefighters and denied the citizens' directive," he said.

Many city officials had opposed the civil service commission and in a new 70-page lawsuit, the association accuses the city and fire chief of retaliating by reducing minimum staffing levels from 84 firefighters a shift down to 75.

Crow says that happened shortly after civil service was adopted and he believes it's putting lives at risk.

"It compromises the service delivery we can give to our citizens, but it also compromises our firefighters and that's personal," said Crow.

The suit also accuses the city of denying promotions to qualified firefighters who should have been next in line and cutting benefits, including extra pay for special skills like hazmat training.

The city has said it has to cut some benefits to cover the $587,000 price tag of hiring civil service commissioners and putting the board together. Firefighters agreed to take on cuts but now, they say, the city is asking for more.

"We're going to continue to deliver the quality services that we always do, but we don't have as many tools in our toolbox to do that with and that's manpower," said Crow.

The city won't comment on the pending lawsuit. But Marketing Communications Manager Jay Warren released the following statement:

“The City of Arlington was made aware of the lawsuit filed by the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association regarding the implementation of voter-approved Civil Service. This action was not unexpected, and we will not be able to provide extended comment on the pending litigation.

We feel it is important to note that the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association originally requested that Civil Service be put on the ballot for a public vote. The proposition was passed in May 2017 and the City has endeavored over the last nine months to enact the Civil Service as prescribed by state law.

The City of Arlington wants to assure residents and visitors that our Fire Department is a leader statewide and nationally in public safety and medical response and that high-quality service continues today with the implementation of Civil Service. Staffing levels at all 17 fire stations across Arlington can periodically fluctuate based on a host of factors, but all are adequately staffed and equipped to handle the city’s emergency needs and ensure the safety of Arlington residents.”