The city of Arlington will host several town hall meetings for feedback on how short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, affect taxpayers.

The meetings will address the city’s current situation, take public comment and learn about approaches used in other cities.

The first meeting hosted by Council Member Charlie Parker will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Lamar High School.

The second meeting this week is scheduled for Wednesday and two more are scheduled next week.

